Cyn Santana Shows Off 4-Day Snapback After Birth Of Baby Budden

Back like she never left… and just had a baby.

Published 4 hours ago

If you follow the #CoupleGoals that is Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, then you know that they welcomed a son together last week — four days ago, to be exact. Well, on the fourth day of mommyhood, Cyn has blessed the ‘Gram with a snapback that’s too hot to handle. Armed with stunna shades and a body-hugging ‘fit, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star posted a pic of her post-pregnancy bod, and it’s truly unbelievable.

She was met with much praise from supportive fans who wrote comments like, “Wtf snap back real af u go girl!” and “Ok I see you.” And we just want to say, we see you too, sis! Maybe it was all those karaoke/dance routines she did while preggo? Whatever the case, we’ll definitely be looking out for her snapback tips! 

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

