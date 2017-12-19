RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Opens Up To Her Children About Her 'Toxic' Marriage And Alleged Domestic Violence

If you watched the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, then you were there to witness Shereé Whitfield open up to her children about the abuse she endured while married to her former husband, Bob Whitfield. Although Sheree is known to spill the tea, she does the most to protect her children, Kairo Whitfield, 21, Kaleigh Whitfield, 18, and her daughter from a previous relationship, Tierra Fuller, 32.

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

While the scene was definitely a sad moment, it wasn't the first time viewers heard about the alleged abuse. Bob jokingly brought up the past while vacationing with fellow castmates:

A post shared by Reality Wives (@realitywives) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

“I would have never talked about this had it not come up,” the 47-year-old told host Andy Cohen during last season’s reunion when the moment was recapped. “I suppressed it. I’ve not talked about it for 10 years. I’ve never talked about it. I wanted to protect my kids.” She was talking about a man she once loved, whom she married for seven years was with for 14 years before their divorce in 2007. It's clear her feelings were deep!

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

“I’m sure y’all are on the internet, y’all heard the story about the domestic violence in the household,” she used to opened up the conversation. “You know, I just kind of kept you guys away from, didn’t let you guys know what was going on. I just put on a happy face, but it was very toxic.” Very supportive, the children listened to their mother and offered their thoughts about the news: “I was in shock,” Tierra confessed. Kairo agreed, sharing his mother “never said anything about it.” “Me and dad talked about it,” Kaleigh revealed. “He tried to explain the story to me, but I just drove off. It was after a soccer game, so I didn’t think it was appropriate.” Shereé then admitted she didn't want them to look their father “differently.” “I was worried about the image of their dad and I protected this man for all of this time,” she shared in her video confessional. “But he didn’t protect me.”

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Growing from the situation, she was offered her children advice on how to handle themselves in a similar situation: “You need to know that nobody deserves to be mistreated,” Shereé said. “You know, sometimes girls are thinking, ‘He hit me, he loves me.’ That’s not true. That’s not the way life should be. I don’t want you guys to follow my footsteps. Using her strength and and what she learned from her experience, Shereé also revealed that she has since become an ambassador for the National Coalition of Domestic Violence. Suffering from domestic violence? Know someone who is? Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Written by Tweety Elitou