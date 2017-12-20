Dream Kardashian Stars In Her 2nd Christmas Card, This Time With Her Big Bro

While the KarJenner’s "25 Days of Christmas" card continues to roll out, Blac Chyna debuted her own holiday photos starring her son, King Cairo, and favorite Kardashian, Dream. As with everything Kardashian, their card is over the top (hello, there’s 25 parts to this thing) and resembles a '90s Gap ad, but Chy takes her kiddos' card back to a simpler time when people hit their local JC Penney portraits studio for holiday photos. We’re not saying that’s where she went. We’re just saying the pics evoke the same type of nostalgia to days predating social media, Photoshop and hiring entire glam squads for a family pic.

Plus, Blac Chyna takes herself out of the equation letting 5-year-old King and 1-year-old Dream show off their cute brother-sister bond. We’re sure Tyga and Rob will get one in the mail. Maybe.

See the adorable holiday shoot below: