Here's Why Black Twitter Is Super Hype About TherapyForBlackGirls.com

There are times when we all need someone to talk to. You can't bottle up everything — it's not safe, sis! But finding the right person to talk to can be a pain. While you might still be a little skeptical about sharing your business with a stranger, would you feel a little bit more comfortable with a trusted professional who's the same color as you?

Recently, Twitter began to erupt when a tweet was posted sharing there was a nationwide listing of licensed Black women therapists available in one hub brilliantly titled TherapyForBlackGirls.com.