Here's Why Black Twitter Is Super Hype About TherapyForBlackGirls.com

There are times when we all need someone to talk to. You can't bottle up everything — it's not safe, sis! But finding the right person to talk to can be a pain. While you might still be a little skeptical about sharing your business with a stranger, would you feel a little bit more comfortable with a trusted professional who's the same color as you?
Recently, Twitter began to erupt when a tweet was posted sharing there was a nationwide listing of licensed Black women therapists available in one hub brilliantly titled TherapyForBlackGirls.com.
Garnishing over 7.6K retweets and 11K likes, it's clear to see that this website will fill a huge gap that was missing for Black women. Not convinced? Here's what other Black women had to say:
TherapyForBlackGirls.com was created by licensed psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford. The website is an "online space dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls," according to the bio. What's so dope about the site is that not only is there a directory of therapists in different states, but the website also offers important topics about mental health.
"So often the stigma surrounding mental health issues and therapy prevent Black women from taking the step of seeing a therapist. I developed the space to present mental health topics in a way that feels more accessible and relevant." Sounds like a win in our book!
