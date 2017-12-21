Phaedra Parks Flips Her ATL Home For $1.195M And Makes Insane Profit

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Phaedra Parks is selling her Atlanta home for $1.195M. She only bought it for $845K in 2013, so sis is definitely getting her coins, OK! The home has four bedrooms with four full baths and two half baths.
In July, the reality TV star put her home on the market for $1.499M but decided to take it off in September when she revealed she would not be back on the RHOA for Season 10. She recently put it back up for sale since she has a second home in the Atlanta area.
According to the real estate listing, provided by the Dillard & Company Realty Group, the home is almost 30 years old, built in 1988 and sits on .68 acre.
"Her home includes amenities such as a two-story foyer, a library, a French country-style kitchen with granite counter-tops and custom-designed white cabinets, a dining room and table that can seat at least 10 people, a custom-designed fireplace, double French doors, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a swimming pool," says E! News.
Whoever is ready to purchase this French Provincial home must have the big bucks because Phaedra ain't playing!
