Phaedra Parks Flips Her ATL Home For $1.195M And Makes Insane Profit

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Phaedra Parks is selling her Atlanta home for $1.195M. She only bought it for $845K in 2013, so sis is definitely getting her coins, OK! The home has four bedrooms with four full baths and two half baths.

In July, the reality TV star put her home on the market for $1.499M but decided to take it off in September when she revealed she would not be back on the RHOA for Season 10. She recently put it back up for sale since she has a second home in the Atlanta area.