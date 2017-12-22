Boom!: Apple FINALLY Admits To Slowing Down Older iPhone Models

On Wednesday Apple finally admitted to implementing power management features in older versions of the iPhone to improve performance when the battery starts to worsen. So what that means is that they deliberately slow the device’s performance in an effort to prevent an overall shutdown of the device. Wow! As a result of this not-so-surprising news, a class action lawsuit was filed.

iPhone users for years have speculated that Apple was responsible for their phones acting up after the release of a newer model. Well, the truth has come to light!

New revelations from @Apple confirm what many #iPhone users suspected: Apple slows down older iPhones. The lithium-ion batteries in aging devices can't keep up with peak demand for power. pic.twitter.com/MLucz8NMg9

Two iPhone users, Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas, filed a class-action breach-of-contract suit in California stating they basically never consented to allow Apple to slow their older iPhones.

Apple, as of yet, hasn’t responded to the lawsuit, but did release a statement to CNBC regarding the battery life: "Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components," Apple said. "Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions.”

Bogdanovich and Speas are trying to get the case certified to cover anyone in the United States who owned an Apple phone older than the iPhone 8. We will be following this story and keeping our loyal Apple users updated. But, in the meantime, if you are worried about the status of your phone battery, you can download a free app, such as Battery Life, in the App Store to get it checked out to avoid the stress of a slow phone.