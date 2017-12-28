Kevin Hart Hilariously Documented Changing His First Diaper On Snapchat

Sir Kevin Hart hilariously documented changing his first diaper — even though he has two previous children — on Snapchat.

Kevin Hart just did what many men before him have done, unless they ascribe to stifling gender roles: he changed a diaper! Wow, so brave! Almost as brave as fostering a human body inside your human body and then pushing that tiny human out of your body, all while a months-long media frenzy regarding your partners infidelity takes place.

Kevin was on daddy duty yesterday whilst Eniko was running some errands. "I’m praying to God that this boy stays asleep until she gets back,” he told Snapchat. Narrator voice: he didn't — and he wet his diaper.

Kevin has previously expressed his disdain and refusal to change diapers with his previous two children, saying, “I have not changed a diaper. I’m around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me part of the process within the moment. With a newborn, it’s very tough; they’re fragile, they need a mother’s touch; that’s not a father’s time.”

... Sure.

Kevin continued to document his journey of wrapping a cloth around a child and securing it on either side before finally congratulating himself with the following: “Daddy did that!” Perhaps no one has told him that this skill is not particularly daunting and is expected of high school baby sitters.

Being involved in your children's upbringing is neat! We highly encourage more diaper changing. After all, Eniko's arms are probably tired from carrying around his baggage (while extremely pregnant) in this relationship!