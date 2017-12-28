Here's How Preggo Kylie Jenner "Secretly" Celebrated Christmas With Travis Scott and Her Fam

A little thing like pregnancy may have stopped Kylie Jenner from participating in the KarJenner Christmas Card, but that was the only family tradition she was missing out on this year. Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash went off in elaborate fashion as per usual and although initial pics from the party that circulated showed no signs of the allegedly pregnant 20-year-old star, new photos have surfaced that show she was very much there.

The Kardashian’s love a photo booth and Kylie posed it up (from the chest up, of course) with her rumored baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott. For fans who weren’t sure if the pair were still together — since they haven’t been photographed together for some time — this confirmed they in fact are still “on.” Kylie also snapped pics with close friends and her older sis, Khloe Kardashian, who just recently confirmed her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson, in the photo booth.