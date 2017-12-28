See The Simmons Family Vacation Sans Russell Simmons

The Simmons family spent the holidays in paradise this year. Kimora Lee Simmons and the extended fam had a great Christmas getaway vacationing in the Bahamas. And they were really living their best life. Can you say #famgoals?
But where was Russell Simmons? After the sexual assault allegations were filed against him he has been remaining low key, except for responding to the sexual assault claims with the #NotMe campaign.
We know the Good American model Ming Lee Simmons was definitely serving some major looks posing on Pig Beach. @Aoki did you play photographer for this photo shoot too? *Checks the comments for the shade.*
Despite the alleged drama happening with Russell Simmons, the fam had a great vacay and didn't let it ruin their holidays. Wonder if we will hear from Russell Simmons in the New Year perhaps? Let us know what you think below.
