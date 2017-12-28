See The Simmons Family Vacation Sans Russell Simmons

Kimora and the kids take paradise.

Published 9 hours ago

The Simmons family spent the holidays in paradise this year. Kimora Lee Simmons and the extended fam had a great Christmas getaway vacationing in the Bahamas. And they were really living their best life. Can you say #famgoals?

But where was Russell Simmons? After the sexual assault allegations were filed against him he has been remaining low key, except for responding to the sexual assault claims with the #NotMe campaign.

We know the Good American model Ming Lee Simmons was definitely serving some major looks posing on Pig Beach. @Aoki did you play photographer for this photo shoot too? *Checks the comments for the shade.*

Despite the alleged drama happening with Russell Simmons, the fam had a great vacay and didn't let it ruin their holidays. Wonder if we will hear from Russell Simmons in the New Year perhaps? Let us know what you think below.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kimora Lee Simmons via Instagram)

