Get Inside J.Lo's 'Taco Wednesday' Party Featuring The Kardashians

Tacos are amazing because they are inexpensive and easy to throw together but taste amazing. OG Bronx bish Jennifer Lopez used to have a little now she has a lot — but girlfriend still loves her tacos. So much so that she threw a gathering this week centered around the tasty treat. Hey, no matter where she goes, she knows where she came from — "BRONX!"

J.Lo's Taco Wednesday did not resemble our taco gatherings in the slightest. Together with her boo, Alex Rodriguez, "J-Rod" hosted a diverse array of peeps including Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, bestie Leah Remini, her vocal coach Stevie Mackey, and singer/songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. J.Lo's mother, Guadalupe, was also in attendance, looking not a DAY older than 40 — now we know where Jenny gets those Tuck Everlasting genes from! Guadalupe and Kris even posed for a pic, above.

Jennifer wore a $7,680 Gucci 'fit to host her taco-centric evening, because she's fabulous and also because she can. This taco night had everything: Gucci, diamonds, celeb guests. We did not, however, see a single taco at this event, but that's OK, because any excuse to dress in luxury goods and assemble the squad should be capitalized on.

Watch as the whole gang hilariously try to squeeze into an "usie" below: