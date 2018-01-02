Here's How Diddy And DJ Khaled's Insane New Year's Eve Bash Went Down

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit

Diddy and DJ Khaled each throw epic parties in their own right (did you Asahd Khaled's 1st birthday — and every party Diddy's ever thrown?) so they decided to team up to ring in 2018 and "Ciroc" the New Year together. Of course, they invited their roster of celebrity friends and partied hard at the Bad Boy mogul's Miami mansion that he basically had morphed into a night club for the occasion.
Aside from a guest who partied a little too hard and was assisted by Diddy, and an alleged brawl between Rah Ali of LHH and Black Ink Crew star Sky, it was a legendary ending to 2017. The bash was even live streamed on Revolt.com, so you could feel like a part of all the fun, but we've rounded up the highlights here!
First, a du-rag clad Diddy gave followers and the paparazzi a preview of the setup as he two-stepped and leaped around the dance floor in his backyard...
Then "Love," as he calls himself, finished prepping with prayer and a friendly threat to his guests about his strict dress code and plus one policy...
Meanwhile, DJ Khaled got ready by putting it out into the unvierse that he wants a GQ cover in 2018...
Then they pre-gamed together, promoted Ciroc and named a new joint company...
Then the party started...
Asahd Khaled popped up on the red carpet for pics with mom and dad...
Then had (shirtless) #BossTalk with Diddy inside...
The father-son duo made their party rounds with Al Sharpton. Yes, that Al Sharpton...
Diddy's boys were there too living their best lives...
Then Diddy chopped it up with Joe Budden on the stairs about baby Budden and getting shmoney. They even gave Migos a shout out...
Joe gave us #BaeGoals poolside with the lovely Cyn Santana...
The stairs were lit...
But so was the rest of the party...
Did we mention LaLa Anthony came through slaying, as per usual?
They ended 2017 with a bang—literally, there were fireworks…
This party was like a 2018 version of The Great Gatsby IRL, no? Diddy sure thinks so...
(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)
