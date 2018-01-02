Here's How Diddy And DJ Khaled's Insane New Year's Eve Bash Went Down

Diddy and DJ Khaled each throw epic parties in their own right (did you Asahd Khaled's 1st birthday — and every party Diddy's ever thrown?) so they decided to team up to ring in 2018 and "Ciroc" the New Year together. Of course, they invited their roster of celebrity friends and partied hard at the Bad Boy mogul's Miami mansion that he basically had morphed into a night club for the occasion.

Aside from a guest who partied a little too hard and was assisted by Diddy, and an alleged brawl between Rah Ali of LHH and Black Ink Crew star Sky, it was a legendary ending to 2017. The bash was even live streamed on Revolt.com, so you could feel like a part of all the fun, but we've rounded up the highlights here!

First, a du-rag clad Diddy gave followers and the paparazzi a preview of the setup as he two-stepped and leaped around the dance floor in his backyard...