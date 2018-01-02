See Where You Can Now Get A Full-Body Workout In The Nude

Wanted to let it all hang out this new year? Well, now you can — while getting in shape of course.

Hanson Fitness, a fitness studio in the SoHo area of New York City, will be holding its first naked personal fitness classes on Jan. 5. The studio where Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and Rihanna have all trained initially plans to host three sessions a week: one mixed, one for men and one for women.

The class consists of a "total body workout that uses your body weight as resistance to work the glute, butt, legs and core — making you look and feel good naked," the company revealed in a press release.