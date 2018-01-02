See Where You Can Now Get A Full-Body Workout In The Nude

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
Wanted to let it all hang out this new year? Well, now you can — while getting in shape of course.
Hanson Fitness, a fitness studio in the SoHo area of New York City, will be holding its first naked personal fitness classes on Jan. 5. The studio where Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and Rihanna have all trained initially plans to host three sessions a week: one mixed, one for men and one for women.
The class consists of a "total body workout that uses your body weight as resistance to work the glute, butt, legs and core — making you look and feel good naked," the company revealed in a press release.
According to Hanson Fitness, working out nude keeps you cooler, releases endorphins, increases body awareness and gives you unrestricted movement. Best of all, less laundry!
"Our approach makes sure our members get and stay in the absolute best shape, and our new naked personal fitness sessions are no exception. This new development brings with it a range of fitness and health benefits and allows our members to have a little cheeky fun in the process!" Harry Hanson said in the release. He is not only the founder of Hanson studio, but a huge fitness guru.
While naked yoga has gained popularity in recent years, few places conduct completely nude full-body workouts. NKD Training in the UK has naked gym training, but only for men. Nude colored underwear are permitted in the event that a guest is uncomfortable training completely naked.
For more information on the studio, like booking a spot, scheduling a private session or for cost inquiries, head over to the company website.
(Photo: ALEAIMAGE/Getty Images)
