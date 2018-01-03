For The Culture! Meghan Markle Wants Her Black Mama To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Meghan Markle, despite her poise and beauty (which qualified her for Bond girl contention!), is a really atypical candidate to marry into the British monarchy — on paper, at least.
She has no British blood, she's Black (don't know if you've heard), she's been vocal about politics in the past and, last but not least, she's divorced! Any one of these items would've disqualified someone from being princess material back in the day. No, really — Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's uncle, abdicated the throne to his younger brother, the queen's father, after being told he would not be able to marry his divorcée boo while king.
But shout out to Edward for risking it all for the P, because if he hadn't, we wouldn't be writing this heartwarming post about how MM wants her "mummy" to walk her down the aisle when she becomes a real-life princess!
What evidence do we have to prove this, you ask? An unattributed quote from US Weekly, of course! "I’ve heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," an anonymous source said.
(Meghan, please pull a Kim K. and tell all your friends different info to see who's a snitch. We don't want any Malia Obama-esque leaks in Kensington Palace!) This would be dope as hell though, no? We kinda love that Harry and Meg are down to break every rule in the book — even by commoners standards!
Guess we'll just have to wait and see how things pan out on May 19!
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
