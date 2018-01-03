For The Culture! Meghan Markle Wants Her Black Mama To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Meghan Markle, despite her poise and beauty (which qualified her for Bond girl contention!), is a really atypical candidate to marry into the British monarchy — on paper, at least.

She has no British blood, she's Black (don't know if you've heard), she's been vocal about politics in the past and, last but not least, she's divorced! Any one of these items would've disqualified someone from being princess material back in the day. No, really — Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's uncle, abdicated the throne to his younger brother, the queen's father, after being told he would not be able to marry his divorcée boo while king.

But shout out to Edward for risking it all for the P, because if he hadn't, we wouldn't be writing this heartwarming post about how MM wants her "mummy" to walk her down the aisle when she becomes a real-life princess!