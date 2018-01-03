Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe's Family Holiday In Ghana Is #TravelGoals

The Kodjoe's went abroad for the new year! Nicole Ari ParkerBoris Kodjoe and their two children, Sophie and Nicholas brought in 2018 in Accra, Ghana, for the new year. Not to mention, the fam was joined by other celebs such as Yvonne Orji and Kofi Siriboe, who were there too.

Boris Kodjoe, who is originally of Ghanian descent on his father's side, wanted to visit the country where his roots are from. The actor wrote on Instagram, "This week I'm in my father's country with my family hosting the CAF Awards. Honored." The awards show will be held on January 4. They also had a chance to visit the Makola market, go to Labadi Beach and sightsee around the country. Sounds like they had a fun-filled trip!

What a way to bring in the new year! The Kodjoe family is definitely fam vacay goals.

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Boris Kodjoe via Instagram)

