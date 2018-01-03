See An Unrecognizable Young M.A After She Dropped 20 Pounds In 2 Months

She gave up the Henny, honey.

Like Young M.A told us, "These haters on my body, shake 'em off." And she did just THAT. She lost 20 pounds in two months for a shocking weight loss transformation. New Year, new M.A?

The rapper shares her secrets with Instagram followers about her routine and how she did it. "I’ve stop eating meat (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb...) I cut my liquor intake into 'occasionally only' lol.. I’ve been in the gym consistently... and I’ve been watching my calorie intake.. it was discipline for me of course."

To all my supporters that keep saying I lost weight.. yes it was on purpose lol I’ve stop eating meat (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb...) I cut my liquor intake into “occasionally only” lol.. I’ve been in the gym consistently... and I’ve been watching my calorie intake.. it was discipline for me of course. In 2 months I’ve dropped 20 pounds.. Always wanted to change my diet but wasn’t mentally ready for it at first.. Honestly since I’ve changed my diet I’ve been less exhausted.. I wake up with full energy.. and also mentally I feel good... I just want to say to all my supporters if you are not happy with anything in your life you have the power to change it! Only you! I love you all! God bless! More music on the way btw! Let’s get it! 😤💪🏽 #2018 #YoungMA #🔴Lyfe

"Always wanted to change my diet but wasn’t mentally ready for it at first.. Honestly since I’ve changed my diet I’ve been less exhausted.. I wake up with full energy.. and also mentally I feel good." The rapper joins a growing list of celebs, most recently Porsha Williams and Remy Ma, who are cutting meat from their diet and experiencing great resullts with weight loss and health.

The 25-year-old encouraged her supporters to make the change in their lives if they're not satisfied with something, which is definitely great advice for the new year. Sounds like her 2018 is off to a good start... Ooouuu!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

