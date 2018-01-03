See An Unrecognizable Young M.A After She Dropped 20 Pounds In 2 Months

Like Young M.A told us, "These haters on my body, shake 'em off." And she did just THAT. She lost 20 pounds in two months for a shocking weight loss transformation. New Year, new M.A?

The rapper shares her secrets with Instagram followers about her routine and how she did it. "I’ve stop eating meat (beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb...) I cut my liquor intake into 'occasionally only' lol.. I’ve been in the gym consistently... and I’ve been watching my calorie intake.. it was discipline for me of course."