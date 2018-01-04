Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Spotted On A Commercial Flight For A NYE Getaway

There's been much ado about absolutely nothing with regard to the cheeto-in-chief's phony MAGA agenda. Among the egregious offenses is the revelation that cabinet members are flying on private planes — and footing the bills with taxpayer's money!

Well, it's opposite day with regard to this information in England! With the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew coach to France ahead of New Year's Eve, it would appear that the quasi-normie couple is down to ~rough it~. (For royal standards, at least!). The duo, flanked by body guards, took the first flight of the day out to Nice, as to minimize a potential scene. It's reported that Harry wore a baseball cap and Meghan wore a beanie. Nice try, kids! Next time you attempt to going incognito, consider a ski mask — we highly doubt a mere hat sufficiently obscured their extremely attractive and very recognizable faces.