BlackDon'tCrack: Nicole Murphy Spends Her 50th Birthday At The Gym

As if it wasn't already hard to believe that the super fit Nicole Murphy was in her forties, the mother of five children with comedian Eddie Murphy officially turned 50 years old today!

While you may have expected the former model to be relaxing on a beach or hitting a local spa for her bday, Niki decided to hit the gym instead to keep up on her perfectly sculpted body. How else do you think she gets those abs?

Sharing a video on Instagram, we now see she's "jumping into the new 50," and we're taking notes: