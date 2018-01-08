See Why Chrissy Teigen Got Mommy Shamed For A Playdate Between Saint West And Baby Luna

Our fave celeb toddlers, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's two year-old Saint and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 's one-and-a-half-year-old Luna Stephens , got together for an adorable playdate in the park this past weekend. After Saint's hospitalization, we're glad to see him out and about back to normal . The two are already toddler goals, but together they're the absolute cutest! We can't forget when Saint sent Luna baby Yeezys for Valentine's Day . I guess we can call them the ultimate toddler power couple.

Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her taking Baby Luna down the slide at the park and the -nternet went crazy mom-shaming her! But we know Chrissy doesn't have time for the haters so she came back with the ultimate clapback!

See for yourself below: