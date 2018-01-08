See Why Chrissy Teigen Got Mommy Shamed For A Playdate Between Saint West And Baby Luna

And you know she clapped back.

Our fave celeb toddlers, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's two year-old Saint and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's one-and-a-half-year-old Luna Stephens, got together for an adorable playdate in the park this past weekend. After Saint's hospitalization, we're glad to see him out and about back to normal. The two are already toddler goals, but together they're the absolute cutest! We can't forget when Saint sent Luna baby Yeezys for Valentine's Day. I guess we can call them the ultimate toddler power couple.

Saint & Luna on a play date 😭😍❤️ #saintwest #kimkardashian

A post shared by NORTH WEST (@noriwestsource) on

Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her taking Baby Luna down the slide at the park and the -nternet went crazy mom-shaming her! But we know Chrissy doesn't have time for the haters so she came back with the ultimate clapback! 

See for yourself below:

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

(Photo: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Despite the mom-shaming Chrissy received, Saint and Luna had a blast playing together in the sandbox! Are you here for these two budding toddler besties?

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Backgrid)

