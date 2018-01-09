See How Kim Kardashian Satisfies Her Sympathy Pregnancy Cravings

Her surrogate is the pregnant one, but she's eating.

Published 1 hour ago

With a delivery date around the corner, we are still anxiously waiting on the arrival of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child — which they have chosen to bring into this world with the help of a surrogate

Although she's definitely enjoying her unstressed body, which she happily showed off with this nude IG photo last week:

It doesn't mean she's not in tune with her baby girl.

Yup, she's got cravings! At least if you read between the lines of the recent Instagram photo she posted yesterday, with the caption: "I’m craving Mc Donald’s."

I’m craving Mc Donald’s

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

OK, Kim! She wouldn't be the first expectant mother to fall under the cravings of the "Golden Arches." 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

