Oprah2020 Movement Gives Weight Watchers Stock A Major Boost

Since Oprah Winfrey's amazingly inspirational Golden Globes acceptance speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award — making her the first Black woman to receive this honor — not only has the media mogul ignited the flame that is #Oprah2020, which is social media's plea for her to run for president, but Weight Watchers stock has soared! Who doesn't want a president whose touch turns to gold? In case you missed it, here's a clip of the speech that started it all:

Every time we hear the speech, we get hyped up! Seems like we were not the only ones feeling the speech, because according to a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers, the company shares have increased 13 percent.

"I'm not aware of any other thing that's happened since Friday that would be causing that kind of reaction in the market," said Alex Fuhrman, an analyst at Craig-Hallum covering Weight Watchers. It would only make sense that investors wanted to get behind the weight loss company that Oprah has been a brand ambassador for years and is credited for helping the Queen of Talk Shows lose and maintain her weight. The coins are rolling in for Oprah, too. Back in 2015, she joined its board and purchased 6,363,103 shares — a 10 percent stake in the company. As of today, her stake is valued at about $349 million. And as for the chances of #Oprah2020, it is possible according to sources who told CNNMoney that Winfrey was "actively considering" a bid for president. Even her bae, Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times that "she would absolutely do it." Oh, and get this! Mama O's net worth of $3.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, trumps the $2.9 billion Donald Trump is worth. Boom!

Written by BET Staff