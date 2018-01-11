See How LeToya Luckett Is Gunning For Stepmom Of The Year

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Let's face it: growing up is hard. An aspect of coming of age that's become more commonplace over time is the blending of families. And with statistics proving that up to 50 percent of American marriages end in divorce, there's a whole lot of blending going on in these parts.
Adjusting to abrupt environmental changes can be troubling for children, but when the adults joining their families are supportive, loving role models, it can actually be a quite positive influence on children's development.
Such seems to be the case with LeToya Luckett's new stepdaughter. After marrying entrepreneur Tommicus Walker in December, LeToya reflected yesterday on Instagram about her relationship with her new hubby's daughter, Madison.
"This little face brings me so much joy. Madison, You’ve made me a better woman & I’m grateful to God for that. I want to be my best for you. As God holds my hand through this new adventure, I’ll hold your little hand tighter in mine," LeToya wrote yesterday in celebration of Madison's sixth birthday. "Funny thing is my closest family and friends know that I’ve always dreamed of having a little girl & naming her Madison!! I have the vision board to prove it , & when your dad revealed your name in one of our 1st conversations it almost brought me to tears because I knew God heard me...and that he has a sense of humor."
No, we're not crying, there's just a piece of dust in our eye. Read the whole caption, above, and don't be surprised if your face involuntarily contorts itself into a replica of Kim K.'s famous ugly crying face.
As displayed in the images above, Madison shows a great amount of enthusiasm and affection for LeToya, which is so heartwarming to see. This Black girl magic moment is one for the books!
(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
