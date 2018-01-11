See How LeToya Luckett Is Gunning For Stepmom Of The Year

Let's face it: growing up is hard. An aspect of coming of age that's become more commonplace over time is the blending of families. And with statistics proving that up to 50 percent of American marriages end in divorce, there's a whole lot of blending going on in these parts.

Adjusting to abrupt environmental changes can be troubling for children, but when the adults joining their families are supportive, loving role models, it can actually be a quite positive influence on children's development.

Such seems to be the case with LeToya Luckett's new stepdaughter. After marrying entrepreneur Tommicus Walker in December, LeToya reflected yesterday on Instagram about her relationship with her new hubby's daughter, Madison.