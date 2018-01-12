Gucci Just Opened A Fine-Dining Restaurant Where You Can Shop, Too

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
Do you have a taste for the finer things in life, access to Europe in the near future, and money to blow? If so, Gucci's newest multi-sensory experience may be right up your alley!
Gucci Gardens, a multi-purpose space in Florence, Italy, houses a museum dedicated to the fashion house's storied lineage, a Gucci store (duh), and...wait for it...a restaurant!
The restaurant, called the Gucci Osteria, is led by famed chef Massimo Bottura (who appeared as himself on Netflix's Master of None) and serves up classic Italian fare such as Parmigiano Reggiano tortellini, pork buns, and mushroom risotto.
"The garden is real, but it belongs above all to the mind, populated with plants and animals: like the snake, which slips in everywhere, and in a sense, symbolizes a perpetual beginning and a perpetual return," Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele said in a statement.
We're not quite sure what that means, but it sounds nice!
Gucci Garden is open now, so head over there if your lifestyle allows and take some fabulous Instagrams!
(Photo: Ashley Pon/Getty Images)
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
See how she's doing her part to combat backlash against women of color.
COMMENTS