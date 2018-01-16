Lori Harvey Celebrates Turning 21 With An Epic Bday Getaway

Seems like the Harvey’s are always living their most fabulous lives — from slaying Milan Fashion Week to attending regal debutante balls, this family knows how to show out. This weekend was no different when for Lori Harvey’s 21st birthday celebration (Jan. 13) in Cabo where her stepdad, Steve Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, the rest of the Harvey tribe and her girls consistently served us travel goals.

After seeing all the fun and slayage from the trip, we promise you’ll wish you had a couple stacks and time machine that could take you back to your 21st birthday for a re-do!

They kicked off things off on a private jet…