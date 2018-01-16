Lori Harvey Celebrates Turning 21 With An Epic Bday Getaway

Steve Harvey and the whole fam get turnt for her "Legal AF" trip!

Published 4 hours ago

Seems like the Harvey’s are always living their most fabulous lives — from slaying Milan Fashion Week to attending regal debutante balls, this family knows how to show out. This weekend was no different when for Lori Harvey’s 21st birthday celebration (Jan. 13) in Cabo where her stepdad, Steve Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, the rest of the Harvey tribe and her girls consistently served us travel goals.

After seeing all the fun and slayage from the trip, we promise you’ll wish you had a couple stacks and time machine that could take you back to your 21st birthday for a re-do!

They kicked off things off on a private jet…

Touchdown 📍 *waiting for the rest of the squad to arrive 🙇🏾‍♀️*

Nothing says “Legal AF” than this pool shot…

21 21 21 #HappyBirthdayToMe 🎉

The whole birthday crew went ATV driving and had this photo shoot…

Did we mention Teyana Taylor was there, too?

Issa Legal Lituation #RuffRydaz 🔥

And yes, she was living her best life, too…

I heard dat you feelin Teyana 🤩📸: @robertector

Lori reminded us once again that she is “Legal AF” with this thirst trap…

Wavy 🌊

Then she and her girls reminded us again with matching hats…

And then got in formation like this…

Sun-kissed in Cabo 🌞

Obviously, she gets it from her mama…

She 21

Actually, the whole fam. They all looked flawless!

Cabo x One good looking MF family 😜😎

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Refinery29 )

