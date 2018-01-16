Here's The Fancy Restaurant Where Prince Harry and Meghan Had Their First Date

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whirlwind romance will culminate this spring in a Kensington Palace wedding. But since we've got some time between now and then, let's take it back to where it all started: their very first date!
Yes, even royals and potential royals have to start somewhere. And what a chic place that very somewhere was, might we add. The two went on the first of many romantic excursions to a perfectly It-Brit hangout: The Dean Street Townhouse.
The Dean Street Townhouse is one of many iterations of the Soho House, a ritzy social club that has locations worldwide. The Dean Street location was the first to offer hotel accommodations for non-members of the Soho House group, according to Architectural Digest.
Of their first date, Harry said, “I was beautifully surprised when I, when I walked into that room and saw her.” Swoon!
The tony restaurant serves up British favorites including Beef Wellington, mince and potatoes and Cornish mackerel. It's reported that the couple has returned to the restaurant at least once, in February 2017, to dine where they first met.
The royal wedding can't come soon enough!
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
