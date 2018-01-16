Here's The Fancy Restaurant Where Prince Harry and Meghan Had Their First Date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whirlwind romance will culminate this spring in a Kensington Palace wedding. But since we've got some time between now and then, let's take it back to where it all started: their very first date!

Yes, even royals and potential royals have to start somewhere. And what a chic place that very somewhere was, might we add. The two went on the first of many romantic excursions to a perfectly It-Brit hangout: The Dean Street Townhouse.