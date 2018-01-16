See LHHH's Masika Kalysha Go #BeastMode In The Gym

While Fetty Wap is tending to Alexis Skyy and their daughter, Alayia, who was born at just one pound, his other baby mama Masika Kalysha is killing it in the gym! The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star also shares a one-year old daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell, with the rapper. You would never guess the 32-year-old had a baby just last year judging from her latest workout that she posted on Instagram.

In the video clip, Masika shimmies up a punching bag and knocks out a series of sit-ups hanging upside down. Pretty impressive for a new mom, no? See her in action for yourself below.