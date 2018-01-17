Hol' Up!: A$AP Ferg's New Single Comes With A Bottle Of Hennessy

A$AP Ferg just made listening to music and chillin' much easier! The A$AP Mob rapper's new single "Family" not only comes with some cool artwork but also a bottle of Hennessy. Yep, you read it right. A bottle of cognac. It’s about creating a vibe for sure.

A$AP Ferg teamed up with the good people at Hennessy to bring his fans something different. We are not talking about the typical artwork that comes with an album cover, but actual artwork from Ferg himself. Cool, right? Each purchase will include a vinyl pressing of the single "Family" and a bottle of V.S.O.P. Privilège Cognac. Ferg revealed that painting has been a hobby of his since he was a kid growing up in Harlem. It only makes sense that with his artwork fans, will receive a cocktail kit to make the Hennessy Uptown, which was inspired by the rapper. The whole idea is in collaboration with Hennessy’s “Never stop. Never settle” campaign.