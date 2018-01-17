Salt Bae Is Sprinkling His Magic On NYC With A Restaurant Opening Tomorrow

Salt Bae Is Sprinkling His Magic On NYC With A Restaurant Opening Tomorrow

Nusr-Et Steakhouse is coming to Midtown!

Do you like Instagram fads and copious amounts of meat? If so, boy, do we have the place for you!

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe — more commonly known as Salt Bae — is opening the doors to the New York outpost of his Nusr-Et Steakhouse tomorrow. The new restaurant, which is in a massive space, is located in Midtown Manhattan at 60 W. 53rd Steet.

Tyga and Salt Bae

Salt Bae himself describes it as a restaurant for "meat lovers." It's his second USA location (the first is in Miami) and his thirteenth restaurant overall. 

"The kitchen serves steaks like rib eye and a thin fillet called lokum, racks of lamb and veal over charcoal, kofta stuffed with kasseri cheese and steak tartare. There will also be salads and seafood, as well as Turkish coffee and tea and baklava," New York Magazine's Grubstreet reported.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc)

