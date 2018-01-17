Salt Bae Is Sprinkling His Magic On NYC With A Restaurant Opening Tomorrow

Do you like Instagram fads and copious amounts of meat? If so, boy, do we have the place for you!

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe — more commonly known as Salt Bae — is opening the doors to the New York outpost of his Nusr-Et Steakhouse tomorrow. The new restaurant, which is in a massive space, is located in Midtown Manhattan at 60 W. 53rd Steet.