Lupita Nyong'o Is Writing A Children's Book About The Beauty Of Dark Skin

She explains that the book will follow a young dark-skinned girl's journey to walking with joy in her own skin. Lupita added that, although it's primarily for the "little ones" (specifically ages 5-7), all ages can find the story inspiring.

Hollywood darling Lupita Nyong'o may be busy promoting her upcoming flick Black Panther , but she's also lending her talents to children's literacy. The news was officially announced in The New York Times , but the actress posted via Instagram, "I am pleased to reveal that I have written a children's book! It's called 'Sulwe'!"

"Sulwe" means "star" in Luo, Nyong'o's native language, according to a New York Times article. The Kenyan-Mexican actress has been vocal about her relationship with her skin color growing up.

"I got teased and taunted about my night-shaded skin and my one prayer to God, the miracle worker, was that I would wake up lighter skinned," she said. "The morning would come and I would be so excited about seeing my new skin that I would refuse to look down at myself until I was in front of a mirror because I wanted to see my fair face first."

She added that each morning she "experienced the same disappointment of being just as dark as [...] the day before."

Are you here for more #BlackGirlMagic from the star? She says you can expect Sulwe to hit shelves in 2019!