Lupita Nyong'o Is Writing A Children's Book About The Beauty Of Dark Skin

Hollywood darling Lupita Nyong'o may be busy promoting her upcoming flick Black Panther, but she's also lending her talents to children's literacy. The news was officially announced in The New York Times, but the actress posted via Instagram, "I am pleased to reveal that I have written a children's book! It's called 'Sulwe'!"
She explains that the book will follow a young dark-skinned girl's journey to walking with joy in her own skin. Lupita added that, although it's primarily for the "little ones" (specifically ages 5-7), all ages can find the story inspiring.
"Sulwe" means "star" in Luo, Nyong'o's native language, according to a New York Times article. The Kenyan-Mexican actress has been vocal about her relationship with her skin color growing up.
"I got teased and taunted about my night-shaded skin and my one prayer to God, the miracle worker, was that I would wake up lighter skinned," she said. "The morning would come and I would be so excited about seeing my new skin that I would refuse to look down at myself until I was in front of a mirror because I wanted to see my fair face first."
She added that each morning she "experienced the same disappointment of being just as dark as [...] the day before."
Are you here for more #BlackGirlMagic from the star? She says you can expect Sulwe to hit shelves in 2019!
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
