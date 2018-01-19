'Chicken Nugget Connoisseur' Is Now A Real Job You Can Apply For

Are you an omnivore? Do you, like the child of Wife Swap infamy, consider chicken nuggets to be your family? Could you imagine being paid to eat them? Well hot damn, luckily for you, a supermarket chain has an opening for a very specific, albeit unusual, opening: chicken nugget connoisseur.

Do you think you have relevant experience?" the job listing asks. "Experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald's and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a Powerpoint presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips"

As the B&M supermarket chain is developing a line of frozen foods, it needs someone with a refined palate to test out the nugs and determine if any changes need to be made to the cooking process.

The rare job opening is available in England, as B&M is a UK chain, but don't let anyone get in the way of you pursuing your dreams, bruh. Follow your heart, even if it leads you to a dreary country where people willingly embarrass themselves with flamboyant hats and mistakenly call fries "chips."

Yes, eating large quantities of chicken nuggets could be detrimental to one's health. To that we have only the following to say: we're here for a good time, not a long time.