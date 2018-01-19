Kelis Is Selling Her Million-Dollar Mansion And Buying A Sustainable Farm

The “Milkshake” singer and Le Cordon Bleu–educated chef, Kelis, is ditching her yard in favor of a farm. The 38-year-old told Architectural Digest in a recent interview that she plans to sell her mansion in Glendale, California, that she shares with husband and real estate agent, Mike Morato, and her sons, Knight, 8 (with Nas), and Shepherd, 2, to live on a farm “so that we can grow everything and sustain everything that way.”

“Now that I’ve got these two boys, I want to control a little bit more how we eat,” she said. She’s put their 3,850 square feet home on the market for $1.885 million. The property features five bedrooms, two fireplaces, a heated saltwater pool and, not one, but two kitchens (one inside and one outside).

Kelis is a certified foodie, in case you didn’t know. She released a cookbook called My Life on a Plate in 2015 and has a line of sauces called Bounty & Full. We can’t wait to see what tasty eats she cooks up on her farm!