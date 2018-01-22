Could This Be Meghan Markle's New 'Lady-In-Waiting'?

Fans Freak Out As Kylie Is Photographed For Calvin Klein, Hiding Her Stomach In Every Shot With Her Half-Naked Sisters
Everyone is showing skin but her.
In the months preceding her wedding to Prince Harry Windsor, Meghan Markle is learning the ins and outs of what it's like to live like a royal — including being waited on hand and foot!
That's right, with Meghan soon joining the royal family, it's only right that she's assigned an aide like all the other crown-wearing folks. And according to People Magazine, that is exactly the case!
"Amy Pickerill...transferred from the Kensington Palace press operation to the personal office of Prince Harry. With the new title of Assistant Private Secretary to Prince Harry, she is providing support to Meghan, 36, during her public outings and her official work," People reports.
At recent royal engagements, Ms. Pickerill can be seen at Meghan's side, and even taking gifted flowers off Meghan's hands (ostensibly so she could receive more). Royals must accept gifts from the public, so if Pickerill truly is Meghan's lady-in-waiting (a.k.a. a royal assistant) we can expect her to be taking care of the many gifts we're sure will be bestowed on Miss Meghan Markle in the future.
Pickerill may be overqualified for the job, boasting degrees from University of Nottingham in history and City University in broadcast journalism. We kid, we kid; there's much more to the job of being lady-in-waiting than just shadowing Meghan's every move.
One thing's for sure: we're bound to be seeing more of Pickerill. No doubt she's playing a hand in planning the couple's May wedding, which we can't wait for!
(Photo: Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Everyone is showing skin but her.
But it didn't stop the party.
COMMENTS