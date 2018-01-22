Ming Lee Simmons Celebrated Turning 18 With A Low-Key Lit Party

Ming Lee Simmons is finally legal! On January 21, the daughter of happily divorced pair Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons celebrated her 18th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Of course her mama had to show her biggest baby love on the ‘Gram and posted pics of the fam cutting a gorg cake at home, along this message: “Happy 18th Birthday to our princess @mingleesimmons!! We love you so so much and are super proud of the young woman you’re becoming! Stay sweet, humble and sassy! We made it boo!"

Kimora Lee Simmons has a brood of four including 2-year-old Wolfe Lee Leissner (with husband Tim Leissner), 8-year-old Kenzo Lee Hounsou (with ex-husband/actor Djimon Hounsou), 15-year-old Aoki Lee (also with Russell Simmons), and her eldest, Ming. No doubt though, that of the bunch Ming is the supermodel mogul’s twin, and she's following in her mama’s footsteps booking modeling gigs with major brands like Good American.

The birthday girl followed up the festivities with some photo-booth fun with her friends, little sis and her boyfriend of a year. Ca-yute!

See Ming Lee ring in her 18th birthday like a queen below: