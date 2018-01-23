Watch Massy Arias Hit This INSANE Workout With Her Husband And Her 10-Month-Old

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
With a body to die for, personal trainer Massy Arias is total goals and stays giving her 2.4 million Instagram followers fitspiration.
This past weekend, Massy took to the 'gram to give us family fitness inspiration with a video featuring her "favorite workout partners," her husband and her baby girl, working out. See how she and hubby Stefan Williams used 10-month-old Indira Sarai as a weight to hit everything from sit-ups to lunges below.
Prepare to be equally impressed by their challenging moves and go gaga over this adorable family!
Turns out, the fitness guru is challenging families everywhere to try this "family fitness challenge." Sounds like a great way to meet those New Years goals, no? Are you and your family up for the challenge?
For more on Massy's workouts and her inspiring story click here.
(Photo: BET.com)
