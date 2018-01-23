Watch Massy Arias Hit This INSANE Workout With Her Husband And Her 10-Month-Old

New family goals?

With a body to die for, personal trainer Massy Arias is total goals and stays giving her 2.4 million Instagram followers fitspiration.

This past weekend, Massy took to the 'gram to give us family fitness inspiration with a video featuring her "favorite workout partners," her husband and her baby girl, working out. See how she and hubby Stefan Williams used 10-month-old Indira Sarai as a weight to hit everything from sit-ups to lunges below.

Prepare to be equally impressed by their challenging moves and go gaga over this adorable family!

 

My favorite workout partners 😍 [Tag yours] @willy_beamen @growingupindi We are shooting some great workouts you guys can do with your partners and as a family. Parenthood can be tough on couples and finding ways to spend time together is key to maintain ❤️ 💯 and unity! So stay tuned for tomo’s workout. Fun, challenging, and awesome! Happy Friday my tribe, we love you guys! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #mawarriorchallenge #childofGod #ma30day _____________________________________________________________ Mis compañeros de entrenamiento favoritos 😍 [menciona a los tuyos] @willy_beamen @growingupindi Estamos grabando contenido para ustedes de nuestros entrenamientos en familia. Ser padres puede ser muy desafiante en las relaciones entre parejas y aprender a buscar formas de pasar el tiempo juntos es clave para mantener la relación 💯 ❤️ y la unidad. No se pierdan la rutina de mañana que estará genial! Feliz viernes mi tribu! Los amamos! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #couplesworkout #momlife #parenthood #workoutmotivation #butdidyoudie #motivation #workout #hijadecristo

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

Turns out, the fitness guru is challenging families everywhere to try this "family fitness challenge." Sounds like a great way to meet those New Years goals, no? Are you and your family up for the challenge?

For more on Massy's workouts and her inspiring story click here.

Written by Tweety Elitou

