See What Upgrades Drake Is Making To His Multi-Million Dollar Mansion

Drake is a man with a plan this year. First, he dropped two new tracks on us last week, including “God’s Plan,” and now he’s got a plan to give his LA mansion some pricey upgrades. He purchased his "Yolo Estate," a three-acre compound in Hidden Hills, for $7.7M in 2012, but renovations totaling upwards of $342,752 are already underway.

According to TMZ, renovations include remodeling his 1,695 square foot master bedroom. The 31-year-old rapper plans on expanding his master bedroom by a whopping 98 feet! Other notable highlights include a new spa and added 68 windows to the property. He’s also remodeling the kitchen and master bath, having roof work done and giving an addition to the maid's room.

We hope he adds new locks to the list considering the home was broken into twice last year. Take a look below at the mansion which already features a lavish pool complete with a grotto and bar accessible by swimming. Fancy!