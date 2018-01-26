Kylie Jenner Is Taking Online Lamaze Classes To Prep For Baby Trylie

For all the blessings that have come Kylie Kristen Jenner's way, there's one projection she can't seem to shake: that she wishes she was a ♫ "Normal Giiiirlll." ♫

As of late, however, it would seem that normie tendencies are becoming commonplace in her life. For instance, allegedly becoming pregnant very soon after she rebounded from her last relationship. Though it may have come as a shock to many, this actually might be one of the most ~normal~ things to happen to Kylie. Like, shit happens! And it would appear as though the rich and famous' birth control is fallible just like yours or mine!

Leaning into the townie spirit, Kylie has taken to yet another habit: attending online classes.