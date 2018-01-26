Kylie Jenner Is Taking Online Lamaze Classes To Prep For Baby Trylie

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
For all the blessings that have come Kylie Kristen Jenner's way, there's one projection she can't seem to shake: that she wishes she was a ♫ "Normal Giiiirlll." ♫
As of late, however, it would seem that normie tendencies are becoming commonplace in her life. For instance, allegedly becoming pregnant very soon after she rebounded from her last relationship. Though it may have come as a shock to many, this actually might be one of the most ~normal~ things to happen to Kylie. Like, shit happens! And it would appear as though the rich and famous' birth control is fallible just like yours or mine!
Leaning into the townie spirit, Kylie has taken to yet another habit: attending online classes.
TMZ reports that Kylie is taking a Lamaze class online. The classes will teach her best practices for delivery, including stretching and breathing exercises. And Jordyn Woods is reportedly training with her, as she is preparing to be her birthing coach!
Get you a best friend that will descend into dormancy with you and then help you bring new life into the world!
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)
