Kylie Jenner Is Taking Online Lamaze Classes To Prep For Baby Trylie

Baby on board!

Published 3 hours ago

For all the blessings that have come Kylie Kristen Jenner's way, there's one projection she can't seem to shake: that she wishes she was a ♫ "Normal Giiiirlll."

As of late, however, it would seem that normie tendencies are becoming commonplace in her life. For instance, allegedly becoming pregnant very soon after she rebounded from her last relationship. Though it may have come as a shock to many, this actually might be one of the most ~normal~ things to happen to Kylie. Like, shit happens! And it would appear as though the rich and famous' birth control is fallible just like yours or mine! 

Leaning into the townie spirit, Kylie has taken to yet another habit: attending online classes. 

Live footage of Kylie Jenner holed up in one of her many Calabasas compounds.

TMZ reports that Kylie is taking a Lamaze class online. The classes will teach her best practices for delivery, including stretching and breathing exercises. And Jordyn Woods is reportedly training with her, as she is preparing to be her birthing coach!

Get you a best friend that will descend into dormancy with you and then help you bring new life into the world!

 

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)

