Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Hiring An Entry-Level Assistant Via LinkedIn

You, too, can secure the palace.

Published 3 hours ago

Have you always wanted to live in a palace? (OK, who among us hasn't?...)

Now's your chance, because the royal fam is hiring — and the employee will live in Buckingham Palace.

That's right, the monarchy is hiring a communications assistant to join the Royal Communications team in promoting "the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience," according to the job post.

Communications Assistant at The Royal Household

The perks are plentiful. In addition to residing in Buckingham Palace, the assistant will travel with the royal family around the U.K. and/or overseas to help execute and provide support to royal engagements. 

The job is similar to that of other entry-level PR jobs, and includes content-making across platforms in support of the monarchy and its mission. 

Think you've got what it takes? Send your resume straight to the Windsors via LinkedIn, here.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

