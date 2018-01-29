Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Hiring An Entry-Level Assistant Via LinkedIn

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Now's your chance, because the royal fam is hiring — and the employee will live in Buckingham Palace.
That's right, the monarchy is hiring a communications assistant to join the Royal Communications team in promoting "the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience," according to the job post.
The perks are plentiful. In addition to residing in Buckingham Palace, the assistant will travel with the royal family around the U.K. and/or overseas to help execute and provide support to royal engagements.
The job is similar to that of other entry-level PR jobs, and includes content-making across platforms in support of the monarchy and its mission.
Think you've got what it takes? Send your resume straight to the Windsors via LinkedIn, here.
