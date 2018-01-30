Meghan Markle DGAF About Protocol Because She's Giving Her Own Wedding Speech

Published 2 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are BAMFs — at least when it comes to going off-book regarding royal protocol.

Harry, the spare of the "heir and spare" combo, is perhaps experiencing increased leniency from the monarchy, as every child that Catherine Middleton Mountbatten-Windsor, Duchess of Cambridge, pops out diminishes Harry's chance at assuming the throne. (Which we doubt he's mad about, TBH. Being monarch is a lot of work! Being monarch-adjacent allows you to reap all the royal benefits without as much responsibility. Smart!)

Among the many rules that will be broken at the impending royal wedding: the circumstances regarding the wedding toast!

While the honor is typically fulfilled by the bride's father or groomsman, Markle's very private father is expected to forgo the duty — he will, however, be walking her down the aisle.

“The feeling is if Meghan’s father doesn’t speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them. Harry thinks it’s a great idea,” said, you guessed it, an anonymous source in UK's Sunday Times.

We're extremely here for MM rewriting the rules as she sees fit!

