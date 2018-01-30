Meghan Markle DGAF About Protocol Because She's Giving Her Own Wedding Speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are BAMFs — at least when it comes to going off-book regarding royal protocol.

Harry, the spare of the "heir and spare" combo, is perhaps experiencing increased leniency from the monarchy, as every child that Catherine Middleton Mountbatten-Windsor, Duchess of Cambridge, pops out diminishes Harry's chance at assuming the throne. (Which we doubt he's mad about, TBH. Being monarch is a lot of work! Being monarch-adjacent allows you to reap all the royal benefits without as much responsibility. Smart!)

Among the many rules that will be broken at the impending royal wedding: the circumstances regarding the wedding toast!