Here's How Oprah Celebrated Her 64th Birthday As Her Most Fabulous Self

The G.O.A.T Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday (Jan. 29) and she did it in the most low-key ever — by indulging in her favorite birthday meal!

Sharing with her 12.8 million Instagram followers, the Queen of Media posted a video showing off her “favorite meal for my birthday," which consisted of yummy cornbread and black-eyed field peas.

Get ready to have your mouth water. The video is below: