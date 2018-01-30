Here's How Oprah Celebrated Her 64th Birthday As Her Most Fabulous Self

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
The G.O.A.T Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday (Jan. 29) and she did it in the most low-key ever — by indulging in her favorite birthday meal!
Sharing with her 12.8 million Instagram followers, the Queen of Media posted a video showing off her “favorite meal for my birthday," which consisted of yummy cornbread and black-eyed field peas.
Get ready to have your mouth water. The video is below:
“This is me on my birthday eating cornbread and black-eyed field peas with rosé. Thank you, John Travolta for the glass," Oprah shared in the video.
Shying away from her usual Weigh Watchers plan, Oprah even went for a second piece of cornbread: "And I have to say, yes I did, I had two pieces. Two pieces. This is my second piece. Why? Because it’s my birthday. You can have two pieces on your birthday.”
Just because the media mogul decided to go simple for her birthday dinner doesn't mean her celebrity friends didn't go all out to celebrate her big day.
Receiving heartfelt social media shoutouts from close friends, including best friend, Gayle King and director Ava DuVernay, it's clear that Oprah is a BIG deal!
Even the OWN staff, OWNERs and OWN Ambassadors shared in cake for Oprah's pre-birthday happiness!
Here's wishing Oprah another year of prosperity and greatness! Happy birthday!
(Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage)
