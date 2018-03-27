A Sexpert Breaks Down What You Can Learn From #ATLOrgy

Looking to explore your sexual freedom? Try these!

Published 6 days ago

If ATLOrgy has you feeling triggered, you’re not alone. ICYMI Cidney Green became a social media sensation when she declared last year that she would be hosting a for-profit orgy/birthday party to help women find sexual liberation.

Then last week she doubled down on her commitment to sexual freedom by more than doubling the price and hosting a second installment of the ATLOrgy. If you missed it, don’t worry, plans are already in motion for an ATLOrgy 2019.

While the inspiration behind the party is positive, many are skeptical about whether the hosts’ intentions are more about freedom or their own finances. Maybe a high-ticket orgy is not on your agenda, but why is there such a backlash against the concept?

Perhaps there is an element of fear around the sexual liberation of women that is being unearthed by the idea of an orgy? If we step back and look at the intentions for the event, there’s a lot that could be learned about sexual freedom from ATLOrgy.

Sexpert Tyomi Morgan-Najieb and her husband, Naim Najieb, joined me on the Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman Podcast to share insights on where things went wrong with the ATLOrgy and how you can get in touch with your sexuality in a safe way.

Sexpert Tyomi has these 4 tips that you can try out today:

  1. Start a sex journal- By writing down your secret desires, you can get in touch with your sexual wants and needs. Acknowledging what turns you on in a private journal or in a notebook that you share with your partner is the first step towards getting your fantasies realized.
  2. Explore the world of erotica- Make a list of exciting erotic adventures and dedicate specific days during the week to check them off of your “sexual bucket list”. Whether it's attending a burlesque show, vacationing at a nudist resort or visiting an erotic art museum, make it fun and release judgment. 
  3. Work with a coach or practitioner- Getting assistance from a professional sexuality coach or tantric practitioner can provide a major shift in how you connect with your body. Working with coaches or practitioners is a form of healing blocks and trauma that may be in the way of you connecting to your sexuality.
  4. Try Boudoir photography- Boudoir photography uncovers the sensuality of its subjects no matter her shape, age or size. Playing with seduction in front of the camera is revealing and empowering when you allow yourself to relish in the moment and let go. Allow your inner sex goddess to emerge and connect to your sensual essence by transforming the camera into your lover's eyes (imagine your ideal lover if you're single). The best part about shooting boudoir photography is the clothing. Find outfits that complement your shape and make you feel sexy.

Find more tips on sexuality with Sexpert Tyomi at Sexperttyomi.com. Listen to more of the Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman podcast at DatesandMates.com

(Photo: Getty / Damona Hoffman)

Written by Damona Hoffman

