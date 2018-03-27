A Sexpert Breaks Down What You Can Learn From #ATLOrgy

If ATLOrgy has you feeling triggered, you’re not alone. ICYMI Cidney Green became a social media sensation when she declared last year that she would be hosting a for-profit orgy/birthday party to help women find sexual liberation.

Then last week she doubled down on her commitment to sexual freedom by more than doubling the price and hosting a second installment of the ATLOrgy. If you missed it, don’t worry, plans are already in motion for an ATLOrgy 2019.

While the inspiration behind the party is positive, many are skeptical about whether the hosts’ intentions are more about freedom or their own finances. Maybe a high-ticket orgy is not on your agenda, but why is there such a backlash against the concept?

Perhaps there is an element of fear around the sexual liberation of women that is being unearthed by the idea of an orgy? If we step back and look at the intentions for the event, there’s a lot that could be learned about sexual freedom from ATLOrgy.

Sexpert Tyomi Morgan-Najieb and her husband, Naim Najieb, joined me on the Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman Podcast to share insights on where things went wrong with the ATLOrgy and how you can get in touch with your sexuality in a safe way.