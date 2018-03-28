Tiffany Haddish Ingests Turpentine As A Cure-All Remedy Because The Slaves Did It

Yes, turpentine. A pungent oil most commonly used as paint thinner. “A teaspoon of turpentine will not kill you,” says Tiffany. “The government doesn't want you to know that if you have a cold, just take some turpentine with some sugar or castor oil or honey and it'll go away the next day.”

Tiffany Haddish , a.k.a. Tell-All-Tiff, has been making headlines all week for a “balls-to-the-wall insane story” as GQ put it in their interview with her about a certain A-list actress biting Beyoncé ’s face at an Oscars after-party. The Girls Trip actress gave the mag a complete account of the incident except for the name of the culprit. Now everyone wants to know #WhoBitBeyonce ! While Tiff hasn’t name dropped the biter (yet), she did spill the beans on an equally cray-cray remedy she uses to ward off colds, and just about everything else—turpentine.

When GQ writer Caity Weaver questions the star's secret ingredient, with good reason since turpentine has been labeled a poisonous chemical, Tiffany explains that she learned about the alleged medical benefits of it on YouTube. “Honey,” begins Haddish, “back during slavery—let me teach you something, okay?”

According to her, the slaves drank turpentine as a cure-all for various ailments, but when the writer questions her again by noting that slaves weren’t known for their excellent health, the comedian refutes the statement by saying not all the slaves had access to turpentine. Hmm…

Tiffany has since ordered some on Amazon. “Everything just felt so much better, clarity-wise,” she recalled after her first dose. And while he may just be feeling the effects of being poisoned, she’s a believer in the medical benefits of turpentine (just a teaspoon though!). “But I was killing the game on stage!” she says, laughing. “My thought patterns was coming quick, quick, quick. Girl, you just look it up. Just do the research.”

We’re not endorsing Tiff’s love of turpentine, but if you’re curious about its other benefits, she claims it will make your body pass “the best doo-doo of your fucking life.” Well, there you go!

