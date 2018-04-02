Kylie Jenner Hosts Epic Easter Party With Massive Money Egg-Hunt

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Ain’t no party like a KarJenner party—and Easter this year was no exception! Kylie Jenner hosted an over-the-top backyard bash filled with surprises and treats for the kids and adults alike. Perhaps the 20-year-old went all out this year since this is her daughter Stormi Webster’s very first Easter.
Kylie took us through her entire celebration via her Snapchat that included most of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians camp and close friends. And yes, proud pappy Travis Scott was in attendance and spotted head-over-heels for his baby girl.
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and the kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 3, and Kim Kardashian and kids, North, 4, Saint, 2, and infant Chicago West, were all there. Noticeably absent were Khloe Kardashian who spent the holiday in Cleveland as she prepares to give birth and Rob Kardashian along with his daughter Dream, who spent the day with Blac Chyna at Six Flags until things went South and resulted in brawl.
Never-the-less, the celebration at Kylie's went on! Stormi's mom squeezed in some time during the party to kick it with her bestie Jordyn Woods and another friend over mimosas.
The decor and tasty eats were egg-cellent! Pastels and egg-shaped everything took over the soiree in the form of centerpieces, cookies, rice crispy pops, cakes and more.
The children enjoyed a massive egg-hunt that included ‘golden eggs’ filled with dollar bills. There was even a blow-up slide that seemed to be enjoyed by all and 10-foot-tall Easter bunny made of flowers that Travis had a photo shoot with.
Looks like fun was had by all! What do you think of Kylie’s party planning skills?
