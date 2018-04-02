Kylie Jenner Hosts Epic Easter Party With Massive Money Egg-Hunt

Ain’t no party like a KarJenner party—and Easter this year was no exception! Kylie Jenner hosted an over-the-top backyard bash filled with surprises and treats for the kids and adults alike. Perhaps the 20-year-old went all out this year since this is her daughter Stormi Webster’s very first Easter. Kylie took us through her entire celebration via her Snapchat that included most of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians camp and close friends. And yes, proud pappy Travis Scott was in attendance and spotted head-over-heels for his baby girl.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

The decor and tasty eats were egg-cellent! Pastels and egg-shaped everything took over the soiree in the form of centerpieces, cookies, rice crispy pops, cakes and more.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

The children enjoyed a massive egg-hunt that included ‘golden eggs’ filled with dollar bills. There was even a blow-up slide that seemed to be enjoyed by all and 10-foot-tall Easter bunny made of flowers that Travis had a photo shoot with.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT

Looks like fun was had by all! What do you think of Kylie’s party planning skills?

Written by BET Staff