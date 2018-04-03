Prison Bae's Estranged Wife Reveals Devastating News Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks attend the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Prison Bae's Estranged Wife Reveals Devastating News Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Did she go shopping for his new baby?

Published 6 hours ago

Last week we reported that ‘Prison Bae’ AKA Jeremy Meeks has secured the bag by allegedly getting girlfriend and Top Shop heiress Chloe Green pregnant. Well, this week his estranged wife Melissa Meeks is ‘confirming’ the baby news and was spotted shopping at baby boutique on Beverly Hills. Buying a gift for her soon-to-be ex hubby and his baby mama perhaps? Probably not.

The happy couple have yet to officially confirm that their expecting, but Melissa says that her 8-year-old son that she shares with the felon turned model, Jeremy Jr., has let the news slip two months ago. The mom of three says that he accidently spilled the beans to her during a game of basketball.

“He said it so nonchalantly,” she revealed to the Daily Mail. “We were messing around with a basketball when he stuck it under his shirt and said: ‘Look, I’m pregnant.’

I asked him: ‘Why would you do that? Do you know somebody who’s pregnant?’ He said: ‘Yes, Chloe’.”

✈️ #backtonorcal

A post shared by Melissa (@mmeeks14) on

In another interview with The Mirror, Melissa claims she suffered from a miscarriage not that long ago due to the stress from her marriage on the rocks. Melissa previously told MailOnline: “I was hardly functioning. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I was a mess.”

She says a few days after news (and pictures!) of Jeremy and Chole broke and he asked for a divorce, he stopped by the house to hang out with the kids, but he and Melissa winded up together. “He came up to shower and one thing led to another. Emotions were running pretty high, and we ended up sleeping together.”

However, she says after their romp around, Jeremy only returned to collect his things and didn’t reply to her texts informing him she was pregnant. ”I heard she [Chloe] was in town with him and I didn't want to talk to him about it when she was around, so I sent him a text and waited and waited.” Sadly, a few weeks later she claims to have lost the child.

Happy Valentines Day Baby.... Our first of many to come. I love you....

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

So why was Melissa shopping at a baby boutique this weekend? We’re still not quite sure on this one. She did wind up purchasing a couple items including infant shorts decorated with blue stars. If she has forgiven Jeremy and this is a baby gift for him and his heiress beau, she could be confirming it’s a boy for the pair. Hmm…

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style