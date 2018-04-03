Prison Bae's Estranged Wife Reveals Devastating News Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Last week we reported that ‘Prison Bae’ AKA Jeremy Meeks has secured the bag by allegedly getting girlfriend and Top Shop heiress Chloe Green pregnant. Well, this week his estranged wife Melissa Meeks is ‘confirming’ the baby news and was spotted shopping at baby boutique on Beverly Hills. Buying a gift for her soon-to-be ex hubby and his baby mama perhaps? Probably not.

The happy couple have yet to officially confirm that their expecting, but Melissa says that her 8-year-old son that she shares with the felon turned model, Jeremy Jr., has let the news slip two months ago. The mom of three says that he accidently spilled the beans to her during a game of basketball.

“He said it so nonchalantly,” she revealed to the Daily Mail. “We were messing around with a basketball when he stuck it under his shirt and said: ‘Look, I’m pregnant.’

I asked him: ‘Why would you do that? Do you know somebody who’s pregnant?’ He said: ‘Yes, Chloe’.”