Fabolous' Step-Daughter Throws Blowout Bday Bash Over The Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Taina Williams attends Cocktails with Claire + Ty Hunter Brunch at Soho Atlanta on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Despite the family's domestic violence dispute, the party went on.

Published 30 minutes ago

Despite the family’s shocking domestic violence dispute over the weekend, the party went on—quite literally. Fabolous’ step-daughter Taina Williams, threw a big roaring 20s-themed birthday bash. In attendance were close friends including Reginae Carter, and the birthday girl’s mom, Emily B. Noticeably absent was the Brooklyn rapper for obvious reasons.

The party seemed to go off without a hitch. Taina and guests dressed in their best flapper glam and seemed to really enjoy the night. The only photo from the night of Emily, who was reportedly punched by Fab knocking out her front teeth, shows only the back of her head (swipe through the first photo atop).

While the festivities come at an unfortunate time for the family it’s good to see the mom of three in good spirits. Fabolous was in good spirits himself when he performed for a cheering crowd at Lil Kim concert in New York Sunday night. However, he’s officially been charged in his domestic violence case against Emily B which if convicted, Fab could face 3 to 5 years in a state prison.

Written by BET Staff

