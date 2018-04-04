Is Kendrick Lamar Moving Into The Kardashian's 'Hood?

Is Kendrick Lamar Moving Into The Kardashian's 'Hood?

See inside his newly purchased $2.65 million mansion.

Calabasas, the infamous stomping grounds of the Kardashians and 'hood Kanye West now claims, is getting a new resident—well, not exactly. Kendrick Lamar just dropped a cool $2.65 million one luxe estate in the upscale Los Angeles suburb.

The “Humble” rapper won’t be calling Calabasas home though, because according to TMZ he only purchased the property as an investment. The mansion spans over 5400 square feet, boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The beautiful ivy-covered home is decorated country style, but still offers all the modern-day amenities. The hot property is equipped with a Jacuzzi, pool, giant backyard, double-sided fireplaces, a home gym and a master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet.

However, Kendrick a Compton native won’t be moving on up and out to live in the home. He’s interested in the long term coins because real-estate investments are VERY lucrative.

