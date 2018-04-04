What You Need To Know About The Viral "Condom Snorting Challenge"

What You Need To Know About The Viral "Condom Snorting Challenge"

Yes—it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Remember that gross Tide Challenge where kids were actually eating laundry detergent? Well, teens are now snorting condoms up their noses because…the internet. Google the "condom snorting challenge" and you’ll videos of folks literally inhaling the male contraceptive up their nasal passages and pulling it out through their mouths.

Obviously, the practice is extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening. In case you were wondering how the condoms wind up in their mouths, it’s by way of the trachea which connect the two.

"You are literally putting something down your nose, which connects to your mouth, which connects to your trachea," Dr. Ammar Ali, an emergency room physician at Beaumont Health, told CBS Detroit. "I mean, you are risking choking on it."

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City says, "The nasal passages and sinuses have special cells that can be damaged if objects such as condoms are placed in them, potentially leading to a bacterial or fungal infection," he told CBS News.

"Even if you successfully complete the challenge and pull the condom out your mouth, the bottom line is that it's incredibly irritating and a good chance it will wreak havoc on your sinuses, nasal passages, and upper airway," Glatter said. "These should be reasons enough to discourage you from attempting this dangerous challenge."

Written by BET Staff

