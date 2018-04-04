What You Need To Know About The Viral "Condom Snorting Challenge"

Remember that gross Tide Challenge where kids were actually eating laundry detergent? Well, teens are now snorting condoms up their noses because…the internet. Google the "condom snorting challenge" and you’ll videos of folks literally inhaling the male contraceptive up their nasal passages and pulling it out through their mouths.

Obviously, the practice is extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening. In case you were wondering how the condoms wind up in their mouths, it’s by way of the trachea which connect the two.

"You are literally putting something down your nose, which connects to your mouth, which connects to your trachea," Dr. Ammar Ali, an emergency room physician at Beaumont Health, told CBS Detroit. "I mean, you are risking choking on it."