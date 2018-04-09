Khloé Kardashian Bounces Around On A Birthing Ball Because She's 'Bored AF'

It's the countdown for Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy with her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson and according to her Snapchat posts over the weekend, she's "bored AF."
With her baby girl due any day now, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her social media to show off her super huge baby bump while bouncing on a fitness ball.
See how the expectant mommy is spending her weekend in the kitchen of her Cleveland home:
After partying with her family at her lavish event featuring thousands of dollars worth of baby gifts and her baller-style baby shower out of the way, what else is there to do than to relax and play with different filters?
Our advice for KoKo: enjoy the quiet while you still have it because once that baby gets here, you won't have a bored moment in your life—ever again!
(Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)
