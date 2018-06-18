See The Custom-Built Estate Prince Harry Is Rumored To Be Spoiling His Wife, Meghan Markle, With

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

It's taken a year to build.

According to the DailyMailPrince Harry and his lovely wife, Dutchess Meghan Markleare building a new home — in fact, it's more like an estate!

According to the reliable media outlet, the newlyweds have their eyes on a 3,800-acre estate of Great Tew in Gloucestershire, and locals are saying the royal couple will move to Beggars Lodge once building and construction is complete.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 18, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
(Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

In computer-generated drawings by a local designer, the grand stone-built Cotswolds manor house looks to be perfect for a family of royal status.

With a completion date of at "least a year to build," the home plans to feature 13 glorious acres, 50-yard-long tree-lined driveway, six bedrooms, three reception rooms, a high-tech media room, a massive walk-in wardrobe, a family room, terrace, and plenty of room for staff.

As of now, Palace sources would not confirm the move.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do choose to move into Beggars Lodge, their neighbors will include local celebrities David Beckham and his wife, Victoria.

Appears to be a big move! How exciting! Congratulations to the newlyweds. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

