See The Custom-Built Estate Prince Harry Is Rumored To Be Spoiling His Wife, Meghan Markle, With

According to the reliable media outlet, the newlyweds have their eyes on a 3,800-acre estate of Great Tew in Gloucestershire, and locals are saying the royal couple will move to Beggars Lodge once building and construction is complete.

According to the DailyMail , Prince Harry and his lovely wife, Dutchess Meghan Markle , are building a new home — in fact, it's more like an estate!

In computer-generated drawings by a local designer, the grand stone-built Cotswolds manor house looks to be perfect for a family of royal status.

With a completion date of at "least a year to build," the home plans to feature 13 glorious acres, 50-yard-long tree-lined driveway, six bedrooms, three reception rooms, a high-tech media room, a massive walk-in wardrobe, a family room, terrace, and plenty of room for staff.

As of now, Palace sources would not confirm the move.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do choose to move into Beggars Lodge, their neighbors will include local celebrities David Beckham and his wife, Victoria.

Appears to be a big move! How exciting! Congratulations to the newlyweds.