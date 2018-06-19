Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Reports That She's On A 'Ridiculous' Post-Baby Diet

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Khloe Kardashian attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Reports That She's On A 'Ridiculous' Post-Baby Diet

"There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness."

Khloé Kardashian is over claims that she's resorting to “ridiculous diets” to drop the baby weight she was left with after giving birth to her first child, daughter True, on April 12.

Mommy’s Little Love

In fact, she's setting the record all the way straight! 

On Monday, Khloé took to her Twitter to admit she "truly dislikes," when people report she's lost a "tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time," or when people claim she's "doing these ridiculous diets.” 

Keep scrolling to see her passionate tweets below:

With thousands of comments and likes, we'd take it that her fans agree. 

ICYMI: This wouldn't be the first time Khloe had to clap back at mommy shamers who were judging the pregnancy workouts she posted on social media. Can she catch a break? 

TBH: We too are over the idea that every woman has to have a flawless snapback in order to get praise.

Seriously, can we just acknowledge the fact that they just gave birth!? Just saying.

In fact, we really respect that the 33-year-old first-time mother is taking her time, eating healthy, and going to the gym regularly, which she documents on her social media. 

And her consistency is really paying off:

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” the reality star shared on her subscription-based app and website.

“Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe was on the next flight to Cleveland — no joke, LOL.”

Keep going, Khlo!

You know the saying: Steady wins the snatched waist! Well, something like that...

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

