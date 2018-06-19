Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Reports That She's On A 'Ridiculous' Post-Baby Diet

Khloé Kardashian is over claims that she's resorting to “ridiculous diets” to drop the baby weight she was left with after giving birth to her first child, daughter True, on April 12.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

In fact, she's setting the record all the way straight! On Monday, Khloé took to her Twitter to admit she "truly dislikes," when people report she's lost a "tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time," or when people claim she's "doing these ridiculous diets.” Keep scrolling to see her passionate tweets below:

I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets. It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 19, 2018 Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 19, 2018

With thousands of comments and likes, we'd take it that her fans agree. ICYMI: This wouldn't be the first time Khloe had to clap back at mommy shamers who were judging the pregnancy workouts she posted on social media. Can she catch a break?

TBH: We too are over the idea that every woman has to have a flawless snapback in order to get praise. Seriously, can we just acknowledge the fact that they just gave birth!? Just saying. In fact, we really respect that the 33-year-old first-time mother is taking her time, eating healthy, and going to the gym regularly, which she documents on her social media. And her consistency is really paying off:



A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 4, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” the reality star shared on her subscription-based app and website. “Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe was on the next flight to Cleveland — no joke, LOL.” Keep going, Khlo! You know the saying: Steady wins the snatched waist! Well, something like that...

Written by Tweety Elitou