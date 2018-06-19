Slain Rapper XXXTentacion Was Renovating $1.4M Mansion

20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed yesterday (June 18), was getting his life on the right track before tragedy struck. Part of this life-change overhaul included renovating a $1.4 million home only 15 minutes away from the motorcycle dealership where he was killed.

He bought the pricey pad in Parkland, Florida, in November 2017 and renovations were almost complete. According to Zillow, the 6,000 square-foot property included 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a pool on more than an acre of land.

XXX who had only just moved into the place full-time was described by neighbors as “quiet but friendly.” To see photos from inside the mansion, showing the place prior to the renovations, click here.

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighborhood, was coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard the shots and then drove to the end of the street to find rapper's body in the car. “He has his mouth open and his hand out. Two people went over and checked his pulse,” she told TMZ. “It's just weird because he should've had security and stuff with him.”