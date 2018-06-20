Drake's Super Thick Boo's Body Measurements Are UNREAL

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Drake attends a Party at Empire on May 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

"Stomach on flat flat...And your ass on what's that?"

At first glance Drake’s new lady friend, Zmeena Orr, a dancer who was spotted with the rapper in Toronto recently, is obviously very voluptuous. But her curves are more extreme than we thought. Zmeena shared her measurements on Instagram, along with a revealing video, and here they are *drumroll*… bust, 36; waist, 29; hips, 55!

Wow. Just to put things into perspective, Booty Queen Kim Kardashian shared measurements: bust, 34; waist, 26; hips, 41. Yes, Drake’s boo's hips are a whole 14 inches BIGGER than Kimmy’s. And she has no problem showing them off for the ‘Gram.

In the words, or rather, lyrics of Drake…”Stomach on flat flat…And your ass on what's that?”

