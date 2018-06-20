Drake's Super Thick Boo's Body Measurements Are UNREAL

#Couplecam: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Take A Baby Break For A HOT Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
At first glance Drake’s new lady friend, Zmeena Orr, a dancer who was spotted with the rapper in Toronto recently, is obviously very voluptuous. But her curves are more extreme than we thought. Zmeena shared her measurements on Instagram, along with a revealing video, and here they are *drumroll*… bust, 36; waist, 29; hips, 55!
Wow. Just to put things into perspective, Booty Queen Kim Kardashian shared measurements: bust, 34; waist, 26; hips, 41. Yes, Drake’s boo's hips are a whole 14 inches BIGGER than Kimmy’s. And she has no problem showing them off for the ‘Gram.
In the words, or rather, lyrics of Drake…”Stomach on flat flat…And your ass on what's that?”
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS